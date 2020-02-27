Nadal cruises into quarterfinals at Acapulco

ADVERTISEMENT

World No 2 Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open title with an impressive display of serving and shotmaking to beat Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday.

The Spaniard hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the 20-year-old Kecmanovic to reach the quarterfinals at the Acapulco hardcourt tournament.

“He’s a very dangerous player. Young, with a lot of power. I’m very pleased with the victory,” Nadal said.

“I played a very good first set and that’s important for me. That gives me confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Next up for Nadal is South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, who reached his fourth quarterfinal of the month with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 upset against eighth-seeded Dusan Lajovic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App