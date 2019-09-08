Nadal chases 19th Slam crown against Medvedev at US Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very happy for everything. Another final of the Grand Slam and another final here in Flushing Meadows means a lot to me,” Nadal said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“I feel comfortable here, I like the atmosphere, I like the crowd. I feel a big energy when I’m playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thanks to the crowd because I feel a big support from them all the time. That’s important for me.”

Nadal, who made the semi-finals at all four Slams for the first season since 2008, captured his 12th French Open title in June, lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic and fell to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nadal is already known as the ‘King of Clay’ after a record 12 victories at Roland Garros, but is setting his sights on overhauling Roger Federer in the race to be considered as the greatest of all time across all surfaces – at least by using the clearest, objective indicator of Grand Slam titles.

Since 38-year-old Federer’s quarter-final exit to Dimitrov at Flushing Meadows, which swiftly followed Novak Djokovic’s retirement against Stan Wawrinka because of injury, Nadal has been the hot favourite to earn his 19th major win.

If Nadal beats Medvedev, like he did in the recent Rogers Cup final in Montreal, he will move within one of Federer’s tally for the first time.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App