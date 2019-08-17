NABTEB: 32,673 candidates obtain credit pass in Maths, English

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe has disclosed that 32,673 of the 56,413 candidates who sat for the NBC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe, who disclosed this in Benni on Friday during the announcement of the 2019 May/June NABTEB examination results, said the 32,673 represents 58.84 percent of the candidates who sat for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 46,120 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 83.05 percent of the candidates who sat for the same exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, a total of 56,413 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,501 centres, stressing that analysis of the enrollment indicated that candidates enrolled for 15 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 21 General Education Subjects.

She explained that 399 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice compared to 842 recorded during the 2018 May/June certificate examinations.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe noted that the quality assurance mechanisms put in place by the board helped to checkmate examination malpractice.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App