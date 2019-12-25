Nabasu assumes office as Petroleum ministry Perm Sec

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu on Monday assumed office as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

A statement by Olujimi Oyetomi, Head of Press, in the ministry said Nabasu was recently deployed from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the new ministry.

At a short reception to officially welcome him, Mr. Nabasu charged the management and staff to be conscious of the strategic position of the ministry to the nation’s development in general, and the oil and gas sector, in particular.

He said that consciousness must drive everyone not to fail to deliver on the mandates and the vision of the ministry.

“Let’s maintain that spirit of oneness, don’t say it is not in my department and therefore it is not my business. It is the business of all of us,” the new permanent secretary said.

Earlier, Engr. Kamoru Busari, the Director, Oil Services Department of the ministry, who until Nabasu’s coming was overseeing the office of the permanent secretary, said the Acting Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who was the former permanent secretary of the ministry, will hand over to Mr. Nabasu when she comes around later.

