…nab 4 kidnap, cultism suspects

FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma said four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by police detectives from the command at Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Ciroma, while speaking with newsmen yesterday, gave the names of the suspects as Monday Simon, Emmanuel Matthew, Lawal Sabiu, and Hussain Ismail.

He alleged that the suspects conspired to extort and threatened to kidnap their victim for monetary gains, saying one of the suspects, Monday Simon, was arrested at his residence at Jikoyi while his cohorts were arrested at Durumi where they had gone to recover the ransom they demanded from their victims.

He also said police detectives from the command arrested one Hamza Abdullahi, and his accomplice Awalu Shuaibu, for arranging his kidnap and demanding ransom from his father.

He said the suspect, who wanted to extort money from his parents, was arrested at Katampe Extension where he had gone to receive the ransom.

He said efforts were on to arrest one of the suspect’s cohorts who was on the run.

The police commissioner added that a suspected cult member, Opia Ameh, had also been arrested, and a locally fabricated pistol recovered from him at Dutsen-Alhaji, Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested by police operatives who responded to a distress call following a clash between two rival cult groups in a hotel at Dutsen-Alhaji.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court after conclusion of police investigation.

