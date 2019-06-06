Na’Abbah, Etteh, Dickson, others grace Reps valedictory session

ADVERTISEMENT

The valedictory session of the 8th House of Representatives on Thursday witnessed the presence of former members and presiding officers of the lower legislative chamber.

Among those who graced the occasion were former speaker in the 1st House, Ghali Na’Abbah; former speaker in the 6th ‎House, Patricia Etteh; former member and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson; as well as former deputy speaker and Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who acknowledged the presence of the former leaders and members, also thanked them for finding time to identify with Green Chamber after years of serving the nation.

The ongoing valedictory session, which marks the formal lowering of curtain on the activities of the 8th House, has seen members and some principal officers taking turns to recall several experiences in the House in the last four years.

Daily Reports reports that the 9th House would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 11 June, 2019.

