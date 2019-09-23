N950m campaign fund: You’ve case to answer, court tells Shekarau, Wali

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has rejected an application of no-case submission filed before it by a former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, his counterpart in Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Bashir Wali and Engineer Mansur Ahmed in the trial of N950million campaign fund.

When the case came up on Monday for ruling on the application, the presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagua averred that based on the testimonies of the witnesses and evidences presented to the court by the applicant/complainant, the court was convinced that the defendants have case to answer in the trial.

Justice Allagua declared that “The witnesses and evidences tendered to the court by the applicants are cogent, hence, this honourable court is hereby ordered the three defendants to open their defense.”

The presiding judge, therefore set aside November 18th and 19th for the three defendants to enter defense.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the ruling, Counsel to the 2nd and 3rd defendants, who spoke on behalf of the three defendants, Barrister Abdul Adamu Fagge, declared that his clients would get prepared to open defense during the next sitting as directed by the court.

On the ruling, Barrister Fagge, said, “I could not comment on it until I consult my clients who will decide on whether to appeal the ruling or not.”

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr J. A. Ojogba, expressed satisfaction on the ruling, saying the commission had presented four witnesses and several evidences against the three defendants.

Shekarau and Wali were accused of receiving a sum of N25million, while Engineer Ahmed N10million from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without using any financial institution, an offence contrary to Section 18 and punishable under Section 16 (2b) of the Money Laundering Act.

The money was part of the N950million sent to Kano state through Madam Diezani Allison Madueke on the eve of the 2015 general election.

