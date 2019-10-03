N90bn scam: Centre wants EFCC to probe Osinbajo’s involvement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has petitioned the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to probe Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, over the N90billion he was alleged to have embezzled.

The Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, at a briefing on Thursday in Abuja said that there has been a wave of disturbing allegations by one Comrade Timi Frank, a former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the Vice President Osinbajo caused the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to release to him public funds to the tune of N90billion, without appropriation, and allegedly without following laid down procedures for handling public funds.

According to him, in a statement widely circulated in the media on September 23, 2019, the said Timi Frank further claimed that the alleged N90billion was used by the Vice President to prosecute the 2019 Presidential election in some states on behalf of the APC.

He also listed the details of the allegations and how the money was reportedly disbursed.

He said the allegations are very weighty and worrisome, especially against the background that in the build up to the 2019 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari made it clear that public funds would not be approved for the purpose of political campaigns.

He said that on the basis of this express declaration from the President to the effect that public funds will not be deployed to fund the electioneering purpose of the ruling party, the Nigerian people, believed and trusted the President’s pledge.

“However, the claims by Timi Frank are implying that the ruling party did not adhere to the directives of the President on his proclaimed non-use of public funds to prosecute the election in favour of the ruling party.

“If these allegations are proven to be true, it would also mean that the campaign finance legislation governing the electoral process, as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) has been flagrantly violated.

“As a former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, APC, with the benefit of wide contacts in the seat of power, Timi Frank could as well be privy to information, which the rest of us may not know. As such, only a meticulous investigation of these claims will bring the truth to life,” Zikirullahi said.

He therefore called for a robust and thorough investigation of the allegations with a view to verifying whether they are true or false.

“This step from your honourable Commission (EFCC) is critical, and will help clear the air, and douse the suspicion, which the allegations have precipitated since they began circulating.

“If the Vice President is culpable as these allegations claim, then he should be made to face the consequences of such culpability. However, if the claimant, Timi Frank making the allegations is found to be deceiving the public, we demand that appropriate steps should be taken to hold him to account in line with the rule of law,” he added.

