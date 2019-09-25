‘N600, 000 paid to secure corps member’s release’

ADVERTISEMENT

Security sources in Plateau State yesterday told Daily Trust that N600, 000 was paid as ransom to secure the release of Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi, a corps member serving in Jos, the state capital.

One of the security sources, who was part of the investigation told our correspondent that Nkechi’s ransom was raised by her father.

He said the corps member, with registration number PL/19B/1423 and attached to the Jos North Local Government secretariat was released alongside another victim whose friends had raised N300, 000 to secure his freedom.

Our correspondent reports that Nkechi was abducted from her home in the early hours of Monday. Using her phone, her abductors reached out to her family members in Rivers and Delta States, demanding a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.

However, the police on Monday said a joint operation by the Police, State Security Services and Operation Safe Haven, led to the corps member’s release on Monday night.

When presented with information about the N600, 000 ransom, DSP Tyopev Terna, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, said he was not aware if ransom was paid.

