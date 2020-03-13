N6.7trn needed for 2nd National Health Plan — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says N6.71trn to fully implement the second National Health Plan within the five years.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and Institutions.

He said the implementation of the plan was to reduce maternal mortality rate from the current 576 to 400 per 100,000 live birth of children under five. He described the plan as a strategic healthcare system development system aimed at addressing the most basic challenges especially the primary healthcare system and other levels.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App