  1. Home
  2. News
  3. N6.3billion suit: You have case to answer, court tells Jang
ADVERTISEMENT

N6.3billion suit: You have case to answer, court tells Jang

By Dickson S. Adama, Jos Published Date
Jonah Jang
A former Plateau State Governor Jonah, Jang

The Plateau State High Court has dismissed the no-case application of Ex-Governor Jonah Jang, in suit of alleged illegal diversion and misappropriation of N6.3 billion, filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In his ruling, Justice Daniel Longji, who is retiring from service after the case, said that both Jang and his accomplice, Yusuf Pam, has a case to answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC has 17-count charges against Jang, among which is the diversion of the sum of N2 billion provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for empowering youths and women on small and medium scale enterprises.

There is another charge of misappropriation/diversion of funds meant for the State Universal basic education (SUBEB), among others.

In the proceedings, the EFCC had presented their witnesses and tendered documents as evidence, through its lead Counsel Rotimi Jacob SAN, and thereafter closed its case.

However, Jang’s Counsel, led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed a no submission case, saying that their client is not guilty because no case had been established against him to warrant his indictment by the court, thereby seeking the court to rule in their favour.

But in his ruling, Justice Daniel Longji said, having gone through all processes of the applicants and prosecution, the prosecution (EFCC) had established a strong case against the accused (Jang), and he therefore, has a case to answer.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.