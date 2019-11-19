N6.3 billion suit: Jang to file no-case submission

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, said he is filing a no-case submission in the N6.3billion suit brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The counsel also completed the cross-examination of witnesses to the prosecution counsel.

The cross examination was conducted by the lead defense counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and supported by Edward Pwajok (SAN).

EFCC since March 2018, filed a suit against Jang on alleged corruption and misappropriation of the state funds of about N6.3billion while he was the governor of Plateau state between 2007 and 2015.

But Justice Daniel Longji of the High Court sitting in Jos, the state capital had earlier ordered the EFCC to re-present their witnesses following the additional five count charge to the original 12 count charges so that counsel to Jang can cross-examine them for new evidence on the additional five count charges.

At the proceeding, Ozekhome told the court that he was going to make a no-case submission after all the witnesses and documents exonerated his client (Jang) from financial misdeeds.

Ozekhome said that no case has been established against Jang to warrant his indictment by the court, adding that they needed 14 days to write the formal no-case submission because of the volume of exhibits and documents tendered at the proceedings which they have to go through.

Justice Longji granted the defendant 14 days to file the no-case submission, while the prosecution was given 10 days to file composite response, and the case was then adjourned to December 17, 2019.

Meanwhile, Pwajok (SAN) who spoke with journalists after the proceedings, said, “Today, the court has given us time. It has been adjourned to December 17. We have been given 14 days to file our no – case submission because our position is that there is no evidence before this court to link the former governor, Senator David Jonah Jang , with the commission of any of those offences as listed in the 17 counts.

