N57m fraud: I have no case to answer – Maryam Sanda’s mother

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu has told an FCT High Court she has no case to answer in the N57 million fraud charge filed against her.

Ms Aliyu, mother of Maryam Sanda who was charged with alleged murder of her husband, was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before the court on a three-counts charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first count in the charge had accused her of selling off three plots of land in Jahi District, Abuja, on behalf of the bank at the cost of N57 million without remitting same to the bank.

The prosecution had subsequently called three witnesses to prove its case against.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the resumed hearing yesterday, her counsel, Mohammed Monguno urged the court to grant her no-case submission and discharge and acquit her of the charge.

However, prosecution counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha told the court that the sole point made by Aliyu in her no-case submission was that the prosecution did not call one Mr. Hassan, a former managing director of Aso Savings to testify as a prosecution witness.

“The defendant (Aliyu) should at least be called to come and explain how she handled the $360,000 (N57million),” Akponimisingha said.

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the no-case submission and order the defendant to enter her defence forthwith.

The trial judge, Justice Mairo Nasir thereafter reserved ruling on the submissions to a date she said would be communicated to the parties.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App