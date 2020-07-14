N573m property: I only visited Magu in Dubai hospital – Prophet Omale

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, on Monday denied that he bought a N573 million property in Dubai on behalf of the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

He denied the allegation in a pre-litigation letter by his lawyer, Gordy Uche, dated July 13, 2020 and addressed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The cleric said he only visited Magu in a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, “Sometime in March 2020.”

According to Pastor Omale, Magu attends his ministry.

The lawyer stated: “That our client never laundered any funds whatsoever for Mr Ibrahim Magu, nor for anybody whatsoever.

“That our client does not own any foreign bank accounts anywhere in the world.

“That our client does not own any property in Dubai.

“His name was never used to purchase any property whatsoever in Dubai, United Arab Emirate or anywhere else in any part of the world, neither has he purchased any property or properties for Mr Ibrahim Magu in any part of world whatsoever”.

The cleric demanded a retraction and an apology from NAN in three national newspapers within seven days or he would commence a N1 billion libel suit against the news agency.

