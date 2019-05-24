N33.3bn Armsgate: Again absence of Dasuki stalls his trial

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), again could not take place on Friday, owing to his absence.

This is the fourth time the former NSA has failed to appear before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, where he is facing money laundering charge brought against him the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NAN reports that Dauski’s counsel, Mr Joesph Daudu , SAN, and Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, were also not in court.

Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser to ex -president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) in 2015.

On trial with him are Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director, and two firms- Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

They are arraigned on 32 counts of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release and receiving of various sums of money, to the tune of N33.3 billion.

Justice Baba-Yusuf had on April 16, issued a production warrant on the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, to produce Dasuki in court for his trial at the next adjourned date.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to liaise with the DSS, to produce the defendant whenever his matter comes up.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecuting counsel Mr Oluwaleke Atolegbe, informed the court that they served DSS with the production warrant and the notice of the next adjourned date.

He expressed surprise when he found out that Dasuki was not in court.

Atolegbe also told the court that Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, second senior counsel to Dasuki, called from Saudi Arabia to inform Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN (lead prosecuting counsel ) that Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN was still ill.

He further said that he (Raji) was also not in the country to come for the case.

Atolegbe said Raji asked for an adjournment date in July, which the prosecution objected to.

He said based on Raji’s call and notice, the prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment.

All the counsel in the matter did not oppose to his prayer.

Baba -Yusuf, after listening to their submissions adjourned until July 5, for continuation of trial. (NAN )

