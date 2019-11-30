N311m school projects in ruins across FCT, Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT
N570m UBEC projects untraceable Muazu Ibrahim, 9, attends Kofar Hausa Government Primary School in Keffi, Nasarawa State, North-Central, Nigeria. Although he goes to school in a clean uniform, Muazu usually returns home appearing scruffy because he learns in a dusty classroom. The classroom does not have furniture, so the pupils make stones their seats,…
