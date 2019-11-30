  1. Home
  N311m school projects in ruins across FCT, Nasarawa
N311m school projects in ruins across FCT, Nasarawa

By Chidimma C. Okeke Published Date

N570m UBEC projects untraceable   Muazu Ibrahim, 9, attends Kofar Hausa Government Primary School in Keffi, Nasarawa State, North-Central, Nigeria. Although he goes to school in a clean uniform, Muazu usually returns home appearing scruffy because he learns in a dusty classroom. The classroom does not have furniture, so the pupils make stones their seats,…

