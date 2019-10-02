N2bn pension scam: EFCC yet to receive Maina from DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is yet to receive Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, who was arrested in Abuja on Monday by the Department of State Service, Daily Trust gathered.

The EFCC had in 2017 declared Maina wanted for allegedly complicit in the over N2bn pensions biometrics contract scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He was reportedly re-arrested by operatives of the DSS, at a hotel recently in Abuja Monday and whisked away by agents of the DSS.

However, when contacted yesterday, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said “I have no information about Abdulrasheed Maina.”

Charged against Maina include money laundering, obtaining money by false pretence, breach of trust, cheating, official corruption, embezzlement of public fund and abuse of office.

The Federal Court in Abuja had last year restrained the EFCC from declaring Maina wanted, the judgment the commission had said it would appeal.

