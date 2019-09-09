N26bn debt stalling Abeokuta road project – Gov Abiodun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun says a N26 billion debt is making the completion of the Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta road project difficult.

Abiodun, however, said that he and his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, had written to President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the project and two other federal roads; Epe-Ijebu and Ikorodu- Sagamu.

Abiodun spoke at the weekend while addressing members of Abeokuta Club in Abeokuta during his investiture as the honorary patron of the association.

He said the roads, if completed, would reduce pressure and population of motorists plying ever – busy Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The governor told members of the club, who are predominantly Egba indigenes, that contrary to insinuation, he would not develop any part of the state at the expense of others.

