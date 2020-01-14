N1trn constituency projects: Reps open probe of MDAs over unspent funds

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating Ministries Departments and Agencies over unspent budgetary funds yesterday in Abuja began its hearing.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who declared the hearing opened, noted that the N1trn, which President Muhammadu Buhari last year alleged was spent on constituency projects for 10 years without results, prompted the investigation.

Gbajabiamila insisted that over the years, appropriated funds were not often utilised.

He said the investigation would enable the house to take a critical evaluation of all the funds appropriated for capital and constituency projects in the last 10 years.

“This is not a witch hunt, but a fact-finding assignment with a view to giving us an opportunity to have value for our money and catapult Nigeria to a position of excellence.

Meanwhile, the committee yesterday turned back some officials at the hearing, alleging discrepancies and other anomalies in many documents presented to the committee.

It said the documents presented by the Universal Basic Education Commission, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and one other agencies contained contradictory submissions on monetary utilisation and remittance.

Members of the committee observed also that there was no single contract award letter in the documents presented by the UBEC officials.

They therefore requested that the hearing on the documents ‎be put on hold until everything was sorted out, reconciled and re-presented at a later date.

The chairman of the committee, Francis Charles Uduyok, urged the UBEC officials to tidy up the documents and re-present them.

The NDE officials were also told to go back with the documents they brought after they admitted that there were discrepancies.

