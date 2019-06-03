N-power targets 120, 000 graduates in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that the federal government has concluded plans to recruit over 120, 000 graduates from Kano state into the federal government’s N-power programme in the next four years.

He stated this in Kano on Monday during a special prayer session organised for President Muhammadu Buhari by the beneficiaries of various social investment programmes in the state.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Social Investment Programme, Barrister Isma’eel Ahmed, Osinbajo also revealed that the Trader-moni and conditional cash transfer programmes would be expanded to cover all 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him, “In the next four years we will escalate the numbers especially for N-power we are recruiting another 120, 000 or more. We know that Kano being the largest state is going to receive the lion share as well.

“To round-up our programme for the conditional cash transfer from 15 local government, we are going to spread to all 44 local government areas of the state this year to make sure that every nook and cranny of Kano that are devastated with poverty are touched.

“The tradermoni too is going to be increased, because we intend to give another 2million people loans this year.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme who spoke to our reporter commended the president for the initiative, praying God to grant him good health and wisdom to build on the foundation he had lied in the next four years.

The prayer session which was organised to seek divine guidance for Mr President was attended by many Islamic clerics, youth and student groups as well as the beneficiaries of the social investment programmes drawn from different parts of the state.

