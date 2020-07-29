N-Power: Beneficiaries hold ‘Thank You Rally’ to Aso Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians, on Wednesday, held a ‘Thank You Rally’ to the Presidential Villa over the success of the N-Power scheme and other Social Intervention Programmes in the country.

Led by the Concerned Citizens/ N- Power Forum with participants drawn across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, they expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, for the numerous interventions “targeted at the vulnerable and less privileged groups in the country”.

In his address, president of Concerned Citizens, Ibrahim Kabiru Dallah, extolled President Buhari as a leader with the interest of the people at heart who has displayed “an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development”.

Dallah recalled how the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and N-Power, in particular, have affected the common Nigerians.

“Mr President, the Job Creation and Youth Employment (N-Power), National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) have all proven to be invaluable in the lives of our citizens in the sense that the testimonies from these social interventions from the various states in the country are not in short supply,” he said.

According to the groups, the feat recorded has been made possible by the commitment, dedication and transparency of Hajiya Farouq.

The Concerned Citizens and N-Power Forum, however, advised the minister not to relent in her service to the country, sustaining the trust of Mr President to ensure total implementation of the various SIPs.

While thanking President Buhari for the N-Power Batch A, B and incoming C, the groups pleaded that the number of intended intakes is increased from 400,000 to one million.

The groups further assured the president and minister of their total support

