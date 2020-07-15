N-Power: ‘Massive registration an indication of public acceptance’

ADVERTISEMENT

The massive registration of youths for the Batch C stream of the N-Power programme has been attributed to the transparent process the honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has introduced in the implementation of programmes and policies in the ministry.

This was stated by Dr Gbolahan Agbaje, a renowned policy and development expert.

He stated that the initiation of the Batch C stream of the N-Power Scheme by the ministry is indeed an indication that the government is sensitive to the plight of the youths in the country.

“I can’t but laud the honourable minister for the way and manner she has carried on with the implementation of the various interventionist programmes under her ministry.

“The example of the massive registration by youths for the Batch C Stream of the N-Power is quite overwhelming.”

“Even though the Federal Government plans to enrol 400,000 applicants in the Batch C scheme, over 4.48 million youths have applied for the programme.

“This is an indication that the honourable minister is indeed thinking outside the box in ensuring that the policy of the federal government on the youths in the country is fully implemented

“The level of transparency exhibited by the honourable minister has been outstanding and a lesson in governance in the country.

“I believe that if other public office holders imbibe such level of transparency in their conduct, Nigeria would indeed make substantial progress,” he noted.

He further asserted that the choice of Sadiya Umar Farouq as the head of such a sensitive agency is strategic and buttresses the level of commitment of President Muhammdu Buhari towards addressing the plight of the youths as well as the vulnerable groups in the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App