N-Power: Ebonyi targets 500,000 applicants

The Ebonyi state government on Tuesday said that it is targeting to register not less than half a million of her people in the ongoing federal government N-Power programme.

The state Commissioner for Human Capital Development, Mrs. Ann Aligwe made this known in an interview with Daily Trust, in Abakiliki.

Mrs Aligwe who also serves as the Focal Person, Social Investment Programme explained that the beneficiaries will be youth within the age of 18-35 years.

She noted that her ministry has established registration centres in all the 13 local government areas of the state, stressing that the concept was to bring registration closer to the applicants particularly those in the rural areas of the state.

Her Words: “Our target is to make sure that not less than 500,000 Ebonyians are capture, particularly youths between the ages of 18-35.

“As I’m talking to you now, we have registration points in all the 13 Local Government Areas of Ebonyi state so that people at the rural areas of the state are captured in their respective local government of origin,” she explained.

The commissioner further reminded the applicants not to pay money to any person during registration, adding that the registration and shortlisting of applicants are free.

