N/east: Army nabs 5 terrorists during ‘Operation Show Your ID Card’

Troops of the Nigerian army have arrested five suspected terrorists during identity search in north east.

This was disclosed in a statement Monday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operations Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isah. He said the arrest followed the commencement of “Operation Positive Identification” by the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole across the north eastern part of Nigeria.

“Troops have intensified searching for and arresting all suspected criminal elements that roam parts of the North Eastern part of Nigeria. Consequently, 5 key terrorists logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended.” It stated.

“The Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole therefore enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification like National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

“While troops are directed to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such persons passage.

“Consequently, the Operation Positive Identification is seriously ongoing across the North East. Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the troops by moving along with valid identification cards and present same to the troops in the efforts to rid the North East zone of criminals fleeing for safety,” he added.

