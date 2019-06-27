N/Delta leaders urge FG to sustain Amnesty Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger Delta leaders have asked the Federal Government to adequately fund and sustain the Presidential Amnesty Programme with a view to maintaining peace and fast-tracking development in the region.

In a statement yesterday by Murphy Ganagana, the Special Assistant on Media to the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charlse Dokubo, the leaders said the programme had helped to stabilize the security situation, increase crude oil production output and boost the country’s revenue.

They also commended the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, for his commitment to achieving the objectives of the programme.

Rights activist and respected Ijaw leader, Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba, was quoted as asking the Federal Government to sustain the Amnesty Programme in view of its immense benefits to the people of Niger Delta and the nation’s economy.

“This programme has to stay. It has to stay because if as at yesterday your oil production quota was low, and because of the programme, it has become high, then you have to maintain the momentum. Thank God the people that are running the Programme are in tune with the ideas that formed the bedrock of the formation of the Programme”, Ogoriba said.

Another Niger Delta leader, Chief Anavs Sara-Igbe, was quoted to have said that efforts of the initiators of the Amnesty Programme had yielded results and hope of the Niger Delta people for a better tomorrow has been rekindled.

“We are beginning to see the impacts of the Programme in the region. For that reason, we need to thank President Muhammadu Buhari who in his magnanimity, found it very necessary to continue with the Programme. We thank all those who have been supportive to this Programme from beginning to this time,” Sara-Igbe said.

