Niger Delta governors to meet Buhari over NDDC board appointments

Governors of the oil-producing states have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over what they termed lopsidedness in the appointment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja at the end of their meeting, the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, said there were protests following the appointments but called on all stakeholders to remain calm.

The governor said there was no consultation or collaboration with the NDDC governors before the appointments were made.

“We reviewed the current development pertaining to the NDDC. We are concerned about the governance processes. We are concerned about the way and manner recent appointments have been made.

“We call for calm among the oil producing states and region. We are critical stakeholders but we have not seen much collaboration between the presidency and the governors in the oil producing states.”

“So we need to have audience with the President to discuss issues for more effective repositioning, strengthening and operations of the NDDC.”

“We are committed to meeting the President to resolving all issues,” Governor Dickson said.

