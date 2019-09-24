N/Delta: Contractors indict NNDC over projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Contractors handling projects in Niger Delta yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission engaged in sharp practices.

The contractors spoke separately yesterday at a public hearing organised by an adhoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate cases of abandoned projects awarded by the NDDC over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were invited to testify and make submissions on contract details by the Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led Adhoc Committee on failed contracts and abandoned projects awarded by the commission since the year 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

They alleged connivance by banks and some elements in the NDDC to bargain for “cuts” from contractors.

One of them, Fubara Blessing, asked the committee to investigate the NDDC activities to ascertain the level of sleaze and compromises stalling contracts’ execution in the Niger Delta.

He accused the NDDC of awarding dubious, emergency and unaudited contracts to extort money from contractors.

Ossai said contractors who came to the hearing without documents to substantiate their claims should prepare to appear at the next hearing tomorrow when the NDDC management would appear to make their submissions.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App