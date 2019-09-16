N/Assembly’ll enact legislation backing BPSR’s reforms – Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the ninth National Assembly will enact a legislation that will give constitutional and legal backings to critical reforms been initiated by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

Gbajabiamila gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of BPSR’s management staff led by the Director General (DG), Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, at the National Assembly.

The spokesman of the BPSR, Mr. Aliyu Umar Aliyu, said in a statement yesterday that the Speaker expressed delight that the streams of reforms designed for various Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the Bureau have helped to enhance the efficiency and quality of service delivery in the public service.

He however bemoaned the situation whereby most of the critical reforms lack constitutional backing and legislative approval to enforce their implementation by various MDAs.

The Speaker, who assured that the House of Reps will soon enact a legislation that will automatically make reforms formulated by the Bureau to henceforth become laws, urged BPSR’s management to work closely with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to educate the public on the importance of their programmes, activities and achievements.

Earlier, the BPSR’s DG Arabi said that the Bureau has served as the engine of reforms in the public service since it was created in 2004, saying their mandate is not only to initiate, but to also monitor and report the implementation level of their various reforms by MDAs.

Arabi said that most of the reforms championed by the Bureau have helped in curbing corruption in the public service while also enhancing service delivery to teeming Nigerians.

