N/Assembly yet to communicate to Buhari on ministers – designate – Presidency

The National Assembly is yet to formally communicate to President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of 43 ministers-designate.

Presidential assistant on National Assembly (Senate) Sen Ita Enang, who made the disclosure, said on receipt of the communication, a date would be fixed for the inauguration of ministers-designate.

The Senate had on Tuesday confirmed the 43 ministerial nominees of the president. There were expectations that they would be inaugurated yesterday.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) holds every Wednesdays at the State House, Abuja. The last FEC in Buhari’s first term was held on 22nd May, a week before he was sworn for a second term.

The presidential aide said: “The President upon receipt of the communication from the National Assembly will on a date he will fix and notify the screened and cleared nominee inaugurate them as appropriate.”

On portfolios, he said: “You are saying that the President should have attached portfolios. I am sure from 1999 to 2009, this question has been asked. This means that the question has been asked for the past 20 years.

“The constitution says that the President shall appoint persons as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subject to confirmation of the Senate. The constitution did not oblige the President or a governor to attach a ministry or a portfolio in his nomination to the legislature.”

He disclosed that the President has assented to two bills including the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru in Kebbi State and the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria Amendment bill.

