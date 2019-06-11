N/Assembly wears new look ahead inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly wore a new look yesterday ahead of today’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly, billed for 10.am.

Our correspondent reports that various points were decorated, including the lobby of the White House which houses both chambers as well as their entrances.

They were all decked in the National colours – green-white-green.‎

Similarly painted were the perimeter fencing round the federal legislature’s complex and the symbolic mace located at the National Assembly arcade. The buildings housing Senate and the House of Reps ‎have been re-painted.

Also, all the bushes within the National Assembly premises have been cleared as cleaners were seen busy at work.

