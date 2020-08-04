N/Assembly urged to amend Electoral Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly has been urged to amend the Electoral Act to address pre-election litigations.

The call was made at the end of a webinar organised by the Centre for Peace and Development (CEPAD) in collaboration with Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung.

The webinar had as its theme, “When the Court Casts the Final Vote: Examining the Implications of Election Litigations in Nigeria’s Emerging Democracy – 2019 in Focus”, highlighted the impact election litigation has had on the political landscape of Nigeria.

In a communique signed at the end of the webinar, the participants recommended that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be given administrative adjudication powers in pre-election controversies with a definite time frame for resolution of such disputes.

The communiqué, signed by CEPAD Director, Rev Fr. Innocent Jooji, called for the establishment of specialised election tribunals that are independent of the mainstream judiciary to oversee election and election-related litigation.

