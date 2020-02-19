N/Assembly under invasion — Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

…Reps want CCTV cameras, scanners installed

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly is under invasion by “many unknown and uninvited people”.

The management of the National Assembly had last week raised the alarm that terrorists could strike at the complex.

Lawan raised the alarm at an emergency meeting the leadership of the Senate had with top security officials in Abuja.

He said he had received reports of security threat to the Assembly and tasked top security officials to beef up security measures at the complex to avert any threat.

He warned that any security official found wanting in the line of duty would not be spared.

Earlier yesterday, the House of Representatives adopted a motion by Shehu Barwa Beji, urging the management of the assembly to install CCTV cameras and modern scanning systems at the gates and strategic locations within the complex.

