N/Assembly to review N-Power law to include NYSC members

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly will commence full scale review of N-Power and other Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government to accommodate more youths especially fresh graduates.

House of Representatives’ Committee Chairman on Youth and Sport, Adeyemi Adaramodu, disclosed this on Thursday evening at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp at Wanune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State when he led other members of the committee on oversight to the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adaramodu told corps members, currently undergoing orientation course that the National Assembly is changing the narrative of the scheme by ensuring that camp facilities are in good condition, adding that the N-Power law, when reviewed, would improve on the empowerment of youth.

The Committee Chairman also charged corps members to take advantage of the Skills Aquisition and Enterprise Development (SAED) programme, which forms part of their camp activities with all seriousness for self-sufficiency even as he urged employers not to reject corps members posted to their establishments.

He appealed to the to Benue State government to approve monthly stipend for corps members serving in the state, noting that doing so would complement the federal government’s effort in providing for corps members on national service.

Also, a member of the Committee and member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency in the state, Richard Gbande, said the camp in Benue is very strategic and needed to have a befitting status, assuring that the visit of the committee would attract the federal government’s attention to it.

Earlier in his address, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Shichi Joshua Simon, informed the committee, that the NYSC camp in the state was adhering strictly to camp training curriculum, designed to improve individual capacity of corps members and also foster unity and cohesion among the young graduates.

Shisha commended the conduct of the 2019 NYSC Batch C Stream I Corps members, since arriving to camp, stressing that, they have shown great discipline and commitment in their participation in all camp activities.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App