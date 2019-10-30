N/Assembly summons 17 oil companies over N72bn, $273m debts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission yesterday summoned 17 oil companies over alleged N72bn and $273m indebtedness to the commission.

The joint committee’s chairman, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, during interactive session with the officials of the NDDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Union Bank, named the companies as Shebah Express Petroleum, Atlas Petroleum, Allied Energy, Frontier Oil, Seven Energy Limited, Belma Oil Producing Limited, AITECO Exploration and Production, Dubri Oil, Conoil Producing, Continental Oil and Gas.

Others were Enageed Resources Limited, New Cross Exploration, and Production, Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Resources. Munipulo Petroleum Development Company, Prime Exploration and Production Company and the Nigeria LNG Limited

