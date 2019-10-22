N/Assembly alleges dubious contracts in NIWA budgets

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways, Land Transport, Ports & Harbors, Marine Safety and Education and the Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday discovered alleged multi-billion dubious contracts in the 2017 and 2019 budgets of the National Inland Waterways Agency.

The joint sitting was for the 2019/2020 budget defence by the Ministry of Transportation and the NIWA.

The committees alleged that there were various non-existing projects and other infractions worth N6 billion; including acquisition of vessels and barges and procurement of dredgers and other equipment.

The controversial projects included the National Freight Office at Idi-Iroko, Ogun State.

According to the committees’ findings, N40.5m was appropriated in 2017, N166m in 2018, N99m in 2019 and N400m proposed in the 2020 budget estimates of the Ministry of Transportation.

Others, according to the committee, were the procurement of dredgers and other related equipment/vessels for which the sum of N1.5bn was proposed in the NIWA’s 2020 budget estimates.

The lawmakers said they discovered that N2. 2bn was appropriated for the same project in 2018 and an additional N1bn in 2019.

A lawmaker from Ogun State raised an alarm and denied the existence of the alleged non-existing project which was said to have been executed at Idi-Iroko.

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Waterways, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, said: “The facts on this matter are on the budget proposal for the 2020 and previous budgetary provisions…”

