N/Assembly adjourns plenary for office, seat allocations

The two chambers of the National Assembly have adjourned plenary session for two weeks to allow the management and adhoc welfare committees to allocate offices and seats to the senators.

The break will last up to July 2 by which time both the management and the adhoc committees would have completed their assignments.

At the Senate, the decision to embark on the 2-week break was taken at a closed session which lasted for almost an hour.

The Senate adhoc committee on welfare has 11 other members namely: Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra), Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers) and Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu).

Others are Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto), Bassey Akpan (PDP, A/Ibom), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue), Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos), and Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo).

At the House of Representatives, three ad hoc committees were constituted to oversee its affairs. They are adhoc committees on media, welfare and selection.

Chairman of the adhoc committee on media, Khadija Bukar-‎Abba (APC, Yobe), who briefed newsmen after the marathon closed-door session, said the ad hoc committees would oversee the affairs of the House pending the formation of standing committees.

She said they also resolved to work together as ‎a team irrespective of regional or party affiliation, and to close all channels and platforms used for campaign.

She further disclosed that Speaker Gbajabiamila would soon embark on grassroots tour of selected federal constituencies across the country‎, “the first of its kind in the history of the House.”

