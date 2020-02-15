‘My vision when I hit it big in film’

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuraddeen Muhammad Usman, popularly known as Nura MC Khan, is the producer of ‘Gidan Zango,’ a TV series that has had rave reviews. A chairman of Kadawood film Industry based in Kaduna. In this interview, he talks about Kadawood, his plans for the future, and more. Excerpts:

Weekend Magazine: What drew you to the film industry?

Nuraddeen Muhammad Usman: I grew up watching Indian, American and Chinese movies in Kaduna. Whenever we finished watching, we went to an uncompleted building in our area where we mimicked what we saw. That was how I got the name Nura boss. There were three others-Nura actor, Nura Mathew and Nura Kwage.

When I grew older, I met Yakubu Lere with the desire to join his company Lerawa Films Production. There I met a producer, Yaya Bash, that featured me in my first movie, ‘Dodo.’ I came out in 8 scenes. That was how it all started. I later left Lerawa to another company, and then to Ziau Films Production. I joined many companies before I finally opened mine, White Birds Movies.

WM: Who were your godfathers?

Usman: I don’t have godfathers. I had people who helped me a lot and I appreciate their efforts, especially Ali Nuhu, Adam A. Zango and 2SP who featured me in my first movie that entered the market.

WM: You own your own company, produce and act. Which aspect do you enjoy the most?

Usman: I like acting more. I only produce due to the nature of the industry. But I see myself more as an actor. That was what brought me to the film industry.

WM: Why did you create Kadawood?

Usman: We officially registered Kadawood in March 2019, though it has been there but not officially. We decided to create our own platform so we can make good movies in Kaduna. We have good artists who have been making name all over. We accommodate all Kaduna tribes and those outside the state. We want to use the platform to promote peace and harmony in our state and beyond. We will surprise the world. We are ready.

WM: Can one be a member of Kadawood and Kannywood at the same time?

Usman: Yes, they can if they register with us. You can decide not to belong to any and become an independent film maker. We actually created Kadawood for Kaduna artists, but if you come from elsewhere, you can still be part of us.

WM: You have a show coming out titled ‘Gidan Zango.’ What is it about?

Usman: Gidan Zango is a TV series. It’s not about Adam Zango, as some people think. It addresses many social vices. The first part is ‘Betrayal of Trust’ and there will be a twist in the story line. It’s full of suspense and I am proud of the cast and crew.

WM: What is your goal in the film industry?

Usman: I want to be a world class actor that will be heard and known all over the world. I have the ambition of featuring in Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood movies in the future. I want to use the money I get from movies to build hospitals and schools that will help the poor.

WM: How many films have you produced so far?

Usman: I have produced movies like ‘Wa Nake Aure,’ ‘Matsalar Kauna,’ ‘Farisha.’ ‘’Yar Gata,’ ‘Hankalin Mace Daga Ceton Rai,’ ‘Gidan Zanzo,’ ‘Zafin Kishi’ and many more. I also featured in six English movies like ‘King of Kumar,’ ‘Paper Board,’ ‘Suya,’ ‘The only Surviving Soldiers,’ and so on.

