My vision for FAAN, airports — Captain Yadudu

The newly appointed Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has revealed his plans for the agency and airports infrastructure.

Capt. Yaduda who spoke with aviation correspondents yesterday at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, said he would work to improve aviation safety and infrastructure to improve passengers’ experience.

“My primary vision is to make sure we move our institution which is the aviation sector forward to be at par with in terms of performance and functionality with the rest of the world and this involves improving our personnel, facilities, structures, procedures and processes; all aspect of airport operations and management,” he said.

He also said FAAN under his watch would keep on working on set targets until Nigerian aviation is what the country craves for.

On the issue of airport certification, he said plans had been concluded to get Port Harcourt and Kano airports certified.

