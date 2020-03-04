My victory is for Imo people – Uzodinma

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has dedicated his victory to God, saying “it’s for the people of Imo.”

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed the application of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, where he asked the court to reverse its January 14 judgement, which sacked him as the governor of the state.

The court had held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case as its January 14 judgement is final and irreversible.

Speaking in Owerri on Wednesday, the governor asked all the people of the state to rally round him for the progress of the state.

Uzodinma extended his hands of fellowship to every Imolite, saying the state is for everybody.

“I’m the governor of all Imo people and I want us to put away our political differences for the sake of the state. I am inviting supporters of other parties to see Imo as their own and Hope Uzodinma as their governor. In this way, we will move the state forward.”

