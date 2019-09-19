My trip to US will bring dividend to Imo – Ihedioha 

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that his recent trip to US will bring a lot of economic dividend to the state.

Ihedioha, who spoke to newsmen on his return to the State after a week-long economic drive to US, said that he held useful deliberations and interface with the Congressional Black Caucus; U.S State Department; World Bank; Department for International Development, DFID and the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

He said his discussions with these international agencies will yield desired results for the State soon, which is in line with his campaign promises to look beyond the shores of Imo State in the task of rebuilding the State.

The governor said the need to consciously tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state made it necessary and imperative to seek collaboration with partners to support the efforts of his administration’s Rebuild Imo Agenda.

He said “I promised in the course of our campaigns, that we will look beyond the shores of Imo State to get our state to where we need to be”

He said Imo State is in need of resources and collaboration to enable his administration create jobs and wealth for its teeming youths and for the people of the State.

The governor, who before leaving for the United States, flagged off the construction of some inter-city and intra-city roads including the construction of 381 kilometer rural road project, and also the rehabilitation of all technical colleges in Imo State and the State Agricultural Programme, expressed optimism that his administration will deliver the goods to better lot of the citizens.

