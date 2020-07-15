My Supreme Court victory, God’s intervention – Diri

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Duoye Diri, has described his victory at the Supreme Court as God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the state.

The apex court had yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, challenging the primary that produced Governor Diri.

Diri, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, at a thanksgiving service shortly after the judgement at the King of Glory Chapel in the government house, also called on all Bayelsans, including the opposition, to join hands with him in building the state.

He said: “We want to give God all the glory, adoration, thanks and praises for what He has done for us again. This victory again shows that power comes from God alone. We also want to thank God for giving us, mortal and sinful people, the opportunity to serve this state,” he said.

