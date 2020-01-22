My son will not go to Chelsea, Edinson Cavani’s father reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinson Cavani’s mother and father claim their son has his heart on a move to Atletico Madrid despite interest from Chelsea.

Cavani has handed in a transfer request at the Parc de Princes despite entering the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing the Uruguay international as Frank Lampard seeks to strengthen his options up front but it would appear the 32-year-old would favour a move to Spain.

In an interview with Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, Cavani’s father claimed his son would sign for Diego Simeone’s side ‘tomorrow’ if the chance presented itself.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“He wants to join another club in Europe,” Luis Cavani said. “That would please me that he plays here (at Atletico), yes.

“(Diego) Simeone wants him now (in January). The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (Thomas Tuchel) has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League.

“But PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement.

“I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club (Atletico) always remains in June.

“There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If tomorrow, if he is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign.”

Cavani’s mother has also given an interview to Madrid-based newspaper AS, revealing PSG have rejected three offers from Atletico for the striker.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App