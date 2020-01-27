My relationship with Osinbajo perfect — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

…slams Danjuma over comment on Nigeria’s affairs

…tells politicians to give chance to development instead of 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari says his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is perfect.

He said this in an interview with The Interview magazine published online yesterday.

Asked to rate his relationship with Osinbajo on a scale of one to 10, Buhari responded: “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

The president slammed former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma, over his recent comment on the state of the nation.

Danjuma had, at a recent book launch in Ibadan, said if he revealed what he knew about the happenings in the country, Nigerians would no longer sleep.

But Buhari said Danjuma’s opinion was not more important than that of Nigerians who re-elected him last year.

Asked whether he was concerned about the vote of no confidence by Danjuma, the president responded: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

Buhari advised politicians campaigning for 2023 general elections to give room for development of the country.

