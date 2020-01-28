My re-election, a challenge to do more – Doguwa

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has said his re-election was a challenge for him to do more.

He disclosed this in Abuja while speaking to journalists after presenting his Certificate of Return to the Clerk of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He said his constituents and all Nigerians should anticipate his full commitment to legislative activities in the days ahead.

Daily Trust reports that the INEC’s Returning Officer of Doguwa/Tudun Wada Constituency, Professor Mansur Auwal Bindawa had said that Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 66,667 votes, while Air Commodore Yusah’u Salisu (rtd) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 6,323 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It would be recalled that the Kaduna Division of Appeal Court nullified Doguwa’s election sometimes in November, 2019 and ordered for fresh election in the Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Similarly, it would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last Saturday conducted a re-run election in nine local government areas of Kano state, involving three federal constituencies, namely: Tudunwada/Doguwa, Kiru/Bebeji and Kumbotso, alongside some state constituencies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App