My plan for 3 million northern students has nothing to do with almajiris – Kukah

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bishop of the Sokoto State Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that his planned elementary education empowerment for three million northern children would go on and that it has nothing to do with almajiris.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja during unveiling of the digital classrooms for public primary schools in northern Nigeria by the Kukah Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre said it planned to cover two to three million students over the next five years by raising the standard of education of the children.

The Lead Consultant, Kukah Center -ProFuturo Initiative Nigeria (PIN), Michael Magaji, who represented Kukah, told newsmen during the ProFuturo Training on a Digital Classroom Project that the move was to complement the efforts of government in education service delivery by using new tools of technology with a very similar curriculum to the nation’s curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the project will be implemented in 12 northern states in Nigeria and will have over 123,000 primary school pupils, with over 5,000 teachers expected to benefit from the initial phase of the project implemented by the centre.

Magaji said there was no relationship between the programme and the almajiri as canvassed recently time by the Prof. Ishaq Akintola-led Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Daily Trust reports that that the MURIC had raised the alarm after it was reported that the Kukah Centre planned to train 10 million almajiris, saying that Kukah’s initiative to train the almajiris in northern Nigeria was not for the interest of Muslims.

Magaji said the programme had no religious colouration whatsoever as it involved both Christians and Muslims.

Headded that Bishop Kukah was not even bothered whether a beneficiary was an atheist, saying that humanity is one and the idea was to promote education for national development.

“There is no relationship at all. What ProFuturo is doing has nothing to do with the almajiri problem. The almajiri problem, you can put in the context of out of school children. But this programme is not looking at out of school children.”

”We are actually going into existing public primary schools where subjects of Science, English and Mathematics are being taught. They will continue to be taught. What we are addressing here is a national problem of education and not an almajiri thing,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App