My people afraid of bandits more than pandemic — Dep speaker

The Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki, has said that his constituents are more afraid of bandits than the new coronavirus ravaging the world.

Speaking against recent attacks by bandits at Sabon Layin Galadima Ward of Faskari Local Government Area of the state, where three persons were killed, Tafoki said in the last two weeks, the people had faced series of attacks.

Katsina is one of the states in the North West where bandits have killed many residents. On Sunday, 47 persons were killed in the state.

Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks and called on Nigerians not to despair, “because this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims.”

The lawmaker said many have been killed, abducted and large number of animals rustled, noting that “people are really suffering more than this virus that has not come to us and we pray it does not.”

He lamented the inability of security personnel stationed in the area to repel the attack by dislodging the bandits and also wondered why the bandits were not upholding the agreement reached between the government and them.

He enjoined security personnel to be alive to their responsibilities in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the people and urged the people of Faskari Local Government Area to have faith in the government in its bid to ensure lasting peace in the state.

