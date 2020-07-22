My loyalty to Ganduje unshaken – Sacked commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, Engr. Muazu Magaji Dansarauniya, has said that his support for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remained unshaken.

He said he was ready to support his administration to achieve its goal in all spheres of human endeavour.

Our correspondent reports that Dansarauniya was sacked by Governor Ganduje in April following his social media comment on the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Kano on Tuesday, Dansarauniya said Ganduje undoubtedly had the capacity to live up to his responsibility as a leader.

He said, however, that there was need to inject new ideas by identifying young men who could use fresh ideas in developing the state using science, technology and other modern methods of governance, politics, commerce, industries and agriculture.

“It is not proper for the government to embark on demolition of stalls of small scale business holders without providing alternative for them. That is detrimental to the success of our party, because we are going to seek for their support as we did in the past,” he said.

