My journey to printmaking – Nneka Chima

Nneka Chima is an artist who is into linocut printmaking. She was one of the 10 all-female artists who participated in the exhibition tagged ‘Through Her Eyes’ at Moeshen Art Gallery in Abuja in 2019. Here, she talks about her attraction to print making, her early days as an artist, and more. Excerpts:

How would you describe your kind of art and what inspired it?

Linocut printmaking is relief/block printmaking technique in which an image is cut into the linoleum plate with a sharp knife or v-shaped chisel or gauge with the raised, uncarved areas representing the reversal or mirror image of the part to be printed. The lino is inked with a roller and then impressed unto paper by applying pressure or running it through a printing press.

How has studying Industrial Design influenced this style?

I actually came across linocut printmaking technique from my alma mater, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. I felt I was very good at it even though it was kind of technical and much different from the popular means of art expression. I was drawn to the monochrome effect and the use of different forms of lines to depict my thoughts.

What do you seek to achieve with your work, generally?

We are all driven by our emotions. Either happy, sad, confused, or angry. Your mood determines how you interact with people, how you deal with challenges, and how you spend your time. Emotions are unspoken actions that reflects an individual’s feelings. A lot can be told about someone’s emotions, what brought about it and how the person reacts.

What easily inspires you?

What easily inspires me are simple things like having a conversation with someone, taking a walk, reading, listening to music, experiences I have had and so on. The thing about inspiration is that it comes into one’s mind like a flash that grows gradually and reoccurs in one’s mind if it hasn’t been utilized.

How did your journey as an artist begin?

Drawing has always been really easy for me from a young age. I have always loved it and my family was very supportive in the path I wanted to follow. I was always seen as different by my peers as what I seemed to be interested in was different from the norm. I got a National Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts from the Institute of Management and Technology (I.M.T), Enugu and later got a B.A. in Industrial Design, specialising in Graphic Design from ABU.

What was it like working on your first artwork?

The first artwork I actually did in linocut printmaking was of two fishes covered in seaweed. It was actually a trial experience for me so I would know whether the materials I had found locally will help me achieve the final art piece. Creating this artwork was challenging as tools and materials were not readily available. I had to make do with what was available by improvising in terms of ink and paper to be printed on. The linocut tools I could buy got really blunt after I used it for a short time. I later had to source for what I needed internationally even though some of the tools were quite pricey.

You were recently one of ten female artists who featured in the ‘Through Her Eyes’ exhibition at the Moeshen Art Gallery in Abuja. What was the experience like and to what extent would you say such exhibitions play an important role for you as an artist?

The exhibition was overwhelming as I didn’t know what to expect, but in the end the response was very positive and the feedback from those who attended was very impressive, which prompted me to work harder in my style. I would like to thank my family, friends and fellow artist, Doofan Kwaghhool, for encouraging me and introducing me to such a wonderful experience as well as Mr. Mohammed Khechen, the exhibition’s curator.

What are you working on at the moment?

I am continuing the series I started earlier this year titled ‘Dream Within a Dream’ and another, ‘Childhood Memories,’ which talks about the 90s/80s and the experiences of different individuals as opposed to these present times.

