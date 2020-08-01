My journey in music has been rough – Brite Benson

Nigerian music sensation, Brite Benson Giwa – known as Brite Benson on stage – says his journey in music has been rough but steady.
In an interview, the R&B and pop star said he had made steady improvement in his trade, adding that “People’s response to my music is just priceless.”
- ‘Music is my breath, passion, the person I am meant to be‘
- International record labels helping African music — Richardine Bartee
He said his target groups are the young and old folks, adding that; “mainly anybody willing to give a hearing aid and accepting my style.”
Brite Benson has dropped five songs titled: Ose mama, Slay mama, Kungfu love, One way and Shokoyokoto.
Speaking about his latest; ‘Shokoyokoto’, he said: “Back in the days, ‘Shokoyokoto’ was a thing about food preparation; its last processing stage, the aroma of the food.
“The way it was being praised, and the ancient history behind it; described the beauty surrounding women.”
On what inspired him to take to music, Brite Benson said: “Music is a spiritual moment and I drive my mind into that spirit once I listened to a sound that gingers my soul.
“Songs that can keep my body moving, and my soul undiluted.”