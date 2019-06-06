My husband stole my pant, sponge and wrapper for money ritual – Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A housewife, Funmilayo Ayoola has narrated how her husband stole her pant, sponge and wrapper for ritual in Akure.

Funmilayo’s case was brought to the knowledge of the police in the sunshine state on April 4, 2019 at about 7pm.

Funmilayo, a resident in Orita-Obele Estate, Akure said sometime in 2014, her pant, sponge and wrapper got missing in their three bedroom apartment and she subsequently informed her husband Funmilade Busayo who denied knowledge of the missing items.

She said she became sick afterwards and her health deteriorated with attendant loss of weight.

According to her, she was taken to various healing homes without success. Concerned, her family got involved and the incident was reported to the Police.

The husband was said to have then confessed that he masterminded the removal of the pant, sponge and wrapper from their home, for the purpose of money ritual with the help of a herbalist called Baba Oj, ‘m’ in Ijare, Ondo State.

The herbalist, the husband further said died January 2019. The suspect, the police said have been charged to court.

